Greek credit contracts 1.4% y/y in January

ATHENS, March 11 (Reuters) - Total credit in Greece's banking system contracted 1.4% year-on-year in January after a 1.3% decline in the previous month, Bank of Greece data showed on Wednesday. ************************************************************ KEY FIGURES (pct y/y) JAN. DEC. NOV. OCT. SEPT. Total credit -1.4 -1.3 -0.8 -0.8 -0.9 Credit to public sector -5.9 -5.5 -4.0 -4.3 -3.1 Credit to business, households -0.6 -0.6 -0.2 -0.2 -0.5 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Source: Bank of Greece (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)