March 11, 2020 / 10:08 AM / Updated an hour ago

Greek credit contracts 1.4% y/y in January

    ATHENS, March 11 (Reuters) - Total credit in Greece's
banking system contracted 1.4% year-on-year in January after a
1.3% decline in the previous month, Bank of Greece data showed
on Wednesday.
    
KEY FIGURES (pct y/y)          JAN.  DEC.   NOV.  OCT.  SEPT.   
Total credit                   -1.4  -1.3   -0.8  -0.8  -0.9    
  
Credit to public sector        -5.9  -5.5   -4.0  -4.3  -3.1    
  
Credit to business, households -0.6  -0.6   -0.2  -0.2  -0.5 
 Source: Bank of Greece

 (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)
