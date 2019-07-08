Bonds News
July 8, 2019 / 7:40 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

TABLE-Conservatives win Greek election, official results

1 Min Read

 (Updates with latest results)
    ATHENS, July 8 (Reuters) - Greece's conservative New
Democracy pary won Sunday's snap national election, defeating
the ruling Syriza party of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.
             
    The following are official results released by the Interior
Ministry with nearly 99.8% of the votes counted and the
projected seats in the 300-seat parliament.
        
                              votes %  parliament seats
New Democracy                  39.85%       158
Syriza                         31.53%        86
Socialist Change Movement       8.10%        22
Communist KKE                   5.30%        15
Hellenic Solution               3.70%        10 
Mera 25                         3.44%         9
Other parties                   8.08%         0
-----------------------------------------------
Source: Interior Ministry data, with 99.8% of votes counted     
  
            

 (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below