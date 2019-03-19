Greece to launch sale of DEPA commercial operations in early April- CEO

ATHENS, March 19 (Reuters) - Greece will invite investors to submit expressions of interest for the commercial operations of its gas utility DEPA on April 8, DEPA Chief Executive officer Dimitrios Tzortzis told reporters on Tuesday.

Greece passed earlier this month legislation to split DEPA into two companies, one covering its wholesale and retail gas supply business and the other its distribution network and international activities.

Under its latest bailout, Athens has agreed to sell a 50.1 percent stake in DEPA’s commercial operations.

Sepaking on the sidelines of an energy conference in Athens, Tzortzis told reporters there was interest from Italy, France and Spain. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Renee Maltezou)