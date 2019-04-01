Financials
Greece's Eurobank names Zanias as non-executive chairman

ATHENS, April 1 (Reuters) - Greece’s Eurobank has appointed former Minister of Finance George Zanias as its new non-executive chairman, the lender said on Monday.

The change was prompted by former chairman Nikolaos Karamouzis’ decision to depart, the bank said in a news release. Karamouzis announced his intention last year to bow out at the end of March 2019.

Zanias, who was Minister of Finance from May to July 2012, is currently a professor at the Athens University of Economics, and is also a former chairman National Bank of Greece and Piraeus Bank. (Reporting by Athens newsroom; Editing by Jan Harvey)

