Hellenikon tourist investment project to start this year - Greek minister

ATHENS, July 22 (Reuters) - Construction of a major tourist investment project at the disused Athens Hellenikon airport will start by the end of the year, Greek Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis said on Monday.

Hellenikon, an 8-billion-euro project to turn the former airport into a tourist resort, has faced serious delays in recent years.

Outlining his main policy after the conservative Greek government won a July 7 election, Greek Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis also said that a July 31 bid deadline for the construction of a casino inside Hellenikon will be pushed back.

He didn’t give a new date for the submission of bids. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by Foo Yun Chee)