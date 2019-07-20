Greek PM says 2020 budget will respect fiscal targets

ATHENS, July 20 (Reuters) - Greece will submit a 2020 budget later this year that will fully respect the fiscal targets agreed with its lenders, newly elected Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Saturday.

Outlining his main policies, Mitsotakis told Greek lawmakers that the 2020 budget will not put fiscal targets for 2019 and 2020 at risk.

Greece emerged last August from economic adjustment programmes overseen by its lenders but still needs to meet fiscal targets, including a primary budget surplus, which excludes interest payments on its debt, of 3.5 percent of annual economic output up to 2022. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and Michele Kambas)