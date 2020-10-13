Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Consumer Goods and Retail

Greece names Mohegan-led consortium preferred bidder for casino resort

By Reuters Staff

ATHENS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Greece has picked a consortium led by U.S. casino operator Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment as its preferred bidder to build and operate a luxury casino resort in Athens, the country’s gaming commission said on Tuesday.

Mohegan and its Greek partner GEK TERNA have been taking part in a long-delayed tender for the construction and 30-year operation of a casino resort on the site of the former Athens airport, Hellenikon, part of an 8 billion euro ($9.4 billion) redevelopment plan by Greek developer Lamda.

The next steps in the process include signing the contract and clearing it with Greek auditors and parliament before the Mohegan-led consortium is declared the winner of the tender.

Mohegan’s plan, dubbed Inspire Athens, is expected to attract hundreds of thousands of tourists and generate more than 7,000 jobs.

$1 = 0.8509 euros Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, Angeliki Koutantou, writing by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Mark Potter

