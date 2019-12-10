Market News
December 10, 2019 / 10:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

Greek industrial output falls 0.3% y/y in October

1 Min Read

    ATHENS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output fell 0.3%
in October compared to the same month last year, after an
upwardly revised 2.4% rise in September, statistics service
ELSTAT said on Tueaday.
    Looking at index components, manufacturing production rose
2.8% from the same month in 2018, while mining output fell
12.2%. Electricity production dropped 10% with water output up
1.6%.
  
 KEY FIGURES (%)  Oct.  Sept.  Aug    July    June   May    April
 Industrial       -0.3  +2.4*  +0.8*  -1.8*   -0.1*  +0.2   +2.6*
 output y/y                                                 
                                                            
 Manufacturing    +2.8  +4.5   0.1    -1.9    +1.0    +2.1  -0.2
 output                                                     
 * revised
source: ELSTAT 

 (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below