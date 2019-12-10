Greek industrial output falls 0.3% y/y in October

ATHENS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output fell 0.3% in October compared to the same month last year, after an upwardly revised 2.4% rise in September, statistics service ELSTAT said on Tueaday. Looking at index components, manufacturing production rose 2.8% from the same month in 2018, while mining output fell 12.2%. Electricity production dropped 10% with water output up 1.6%. KEY FIGURES (%) Oct. Sept. Aug July June May April Industrial -0.3 +2.4* +0.8* -1.8* -0.1* +0.2 +2.6* output y/y Manufacturing +2.8 +4.5 0.1 -1.9 +1.0 +2.1 -0.2 output * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)