Turkey says Greek expulsion of Libyan envoy is 'outrageous'

ISTANBUL, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Turkey condemned on Friday a decision by Greece to expel the Libyan ambassador in response to an accord between Libya and Turkey that maps out a sea boundary between the two countries close to the Greek island of Crete.

“Expelling an ambassador just because of the (agreement) that we signed is not a mature behaviour in diplomacy. This is outrageous,” Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters in televised comments during a visit to Rome.