FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Energy
September 7, 2018 / 6:22 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Greek metro operator shortlists three bidders for expansion project

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Greece’s state-owned subway operator, Attiko Metro, has short-listed three interested groups of contractors in a tender for a 1.5 billion euro ($1.8 billion) expansion project, it said late Thursday.

The bidders are Greek contractor GEK Terna with France’s Vinci and Siemens; J&P Avax with Italy’s Ghella and France’s Alstom Transport ; and Greek construction firm Aktor with Spain’s Ansaldo and Hitachi Rail Italy;

The contractors have until Dec. 10 to submit their technical and financial offers, Attiko Metro said in a statement.

Construction of the 13 km (8 miles) expansion - which will be co-financed by European funds and loans by the European Investment Bank - is expected to begin in 2019 and will be completed within eight years.

$1 = 0.8595 euros Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.