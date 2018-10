UPDATE 1-Greek foreign minister Kotzias submits resignation - Skai tv

(Adds background)

ATHENS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias has submitted his resignation, Greece’s Skai TV reported on Wednesday.

There was no immediate confirmation from the government. Earlier, it had been widely reported Kotzias had clashed with Defence Minister Panos Kammenos over a deal brokering an end to a decades-old name dispute with Macedonia.

Kotzias was Greece’s main negotiator in the talks that led to the June accord with Skopje to rename the neighbouring country North Macedonia.

That deal has however been thrown in limbo following a referendum in Macedonia on Sept. 30 which failed to muster a minimum turnout to render it valid.

Greek media reported on Wednesday that Kotzias and Kammenos, a coalition partner in the government, had argued during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday chaired by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

Kammenos, who heads the small right-wing Independent Greeks party, is vehemently against the accord with Macedonia and has said he could quit the government over it.