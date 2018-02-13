Greek privatisation agency launches tender to sell 5 pct OTE stake

ATHENS, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Greece’s privatisations agency HRADF said on Tuesday it launched an international tender to sell a 5.0 percent stake in OTE Telecom, corresponding to 24.5 million shares.

“The tender process will be conducted in one phase and interested investors are requested to submit their binding offers ... no later than 15 March 2018,” HRADF said.

OTE, the former national monopoly, is currently 40 percent owned and managed by Germany’s Deutsche Telekom. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)