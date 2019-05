ATHENS, May 15 (Reuters) - Greek lawmakers on Wednesday approved tax breaks and bonuses for pensioners in the crisis-hit nation days before elections, rowing back some austerity mandated by international bailouts.

The package brought by the left-wing Syriza administration includes an annual payment for 2.5 million pensioners, a reduction in a sales tax on basic foodstuffs and a cut in tax rates on electricity and gas bills. (Reporting by Athens bureau)