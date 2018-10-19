FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 19, 2018 / 12:55 PM / Updated an hour ago

Greek bond volatility due to external factors, PM says told by Draghi

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Friday that he was told by European Central Bank Chief Mario Draghi that recent volatility in Greek government bonds was due to external factors.

Tsipras said he had requested the meeting with Draghi who said that “turbulance and volatility affecting Greek bonds are exclusively due to exogenous factors, including developments in Italy.”

Tsipras said markets are gradually realising Greece’s economic progress and therefore he is optimistic that the Italian crisis will not affect Greece’s course towards a final exit from its (financial) crisis”.

Greece exited its third international bailout in August. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Renee Maltezou)

