August 22, 2018 / 12:05 PM / Updated an hour ago

REFILE-Power cut affects parts of Greek capital, subway system

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of Syntagma)

ATHENS, Aug 22 (Reuters) - A power cut affected several areas of Athens on Wednesday, disrupting parts of the capital’s subway system, witnesses said.

A passenger at Athens’s Syntagma rail station said there was an announcement over the public address system that power was down and customers were advised to leave.

A source in the city’s subway network said people were asked to leave after the blackout affected about a quarter of the outbound traffic from Syntagma, the main metro station in the centre of the capital.

Another source said there was a fault at a sub station close to the capital which had a capacity of 150 kilovolts.

Elsewhere, people reported that traffic lights were not working in some areas of the city. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, Michele Kambas and George Georgiopoulos Editing by Edmund Blair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
