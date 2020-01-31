Financials
January 31, 2020 / 12:36 PM / Updated an hour ago

Greece shortlists 9 investors for 30% stake in Athens airport

ATHENS, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Greece has shortlisted nine investors in a tender for a minority stake in Athens International Airport (AIA), the country’s biggest, its privatisation agency said Friday.

Greece holds a 55% stake in the airport and 10 investment schemes had submitted expressions of interest for a 30% stake sale that the country is selling.

The privatisation agency said the investors advancing to the next stage of the tender are: AviaAlliance, First State Investments, KKR-Egis consortium, Global Infrastructure Partners, Spain’s Ferrovial, ADP Groupe, France’s Vinci Airports, Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund and Ardian Infrastructure Fund.

A source with knowledge of the process saADPid that the investors would submit binding bids in the second quarter. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas)

