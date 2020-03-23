Greece gets 9 non-binding bids for stake in gas supplier DEPA Commercial

ATHENS, March 23 (Reuters) - Greece has received nine non-binding bids for the sale of a 65% stake in its dominant gas supplier DEPA Commercial, its privatisation agency said on Monday.

Investors who have expressed an interest in the stake include Shell Gas, Vitol Holding, Power Globe, MET Holding and C.G. Gas Limited, the agency said in a statement.

The other bidders are a joint venture of Hellenic Petroleum and Edison, a joint venture of Motor Oil and Public Power Corp, industrial group Mytilineos and contractor GEK Terna, it added.