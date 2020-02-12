UPDATE 1-Greece extends bid deadline for gas distribution network

(Adds background)

ATHENS, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Greece has extended the deadline for expressions of interest in the sale of the country’s state-controlled gas distribution network by one week to Feb. 21, the country’s privatisation agency said on Wednesday.

Greece, which emerged from a series of international bailouts in 2018, has agreed with its lenders to sell gas utility DEPA’s commercial and distribution business in two separate tenders to help open up the sector.

The country is selling its 65% stake in DEPA Infrastructure. Hellenic Petroleum, which holds the remaining 35% in the company, has also agreed to offload its stake.

The previous deadline for the expression of interest was due to expire on Feb. 14. The privatisation agency did not give any reason for the extension of the deadline.