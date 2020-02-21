Greece says nine investors interested in gas distribution network sale

ATHENS, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Greece received nine expressions of interest from investors in the sale of the country’s state-controlled gas distribution network, DEPA Infrastructure, the country’s privatisation agency said on Friday.

Greece, which emerged from a series of international bailouts in 2018, intends to sell gas utility DEPA’s commercial and distribution business in two separate tenders to help open up the sector.

The country is selling its 65% stake in DEPA Infrastructure. Hellenic Petroleum, which holds the remaining 35% in the company, has also agreed to offload its stake.