Greece extends bid deadline for Egnatia motorway concession again

ATHENS, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Greece has again extended a deadline for the submission of binding bids for the long-term Egnatia Odos motorway concession in the north of the country.

Athens shortlisted seven investment groups to take part in the second phase of the tender for Egnatia and three road connections last year.

The groups included France’s Vinci, China’s Sichuan Communications and Greece’s GEK Terna .

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transportation on Wednesday extended the deadline for binding bids to June 26, 2020 from Feb. 21.

The bid deadline has been pushed back numerous times as issues ranging from the commissioning of toll stations to the licensing of tunnels were still pending.

The contract for financing, operating and maintenance the 648 km (402 miles) motorway is for 35 years. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)