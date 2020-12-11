UPDATE 2-Greece gets one bid for Egnatia Odos motorway lease

(Updates with no comment from two consortiums in last paragraph)

ATHENS, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Greece received one binding bid for the long-term Egnatia Odos motorway concession in the north of the country, its privatisation agency HRADF said on Friday.

The bidder was a consortium of Greece’s GEK Terna with Egis Projects, the agency said in a statement, adding that it would not unseal the bid until a court ruled on an injunction filed by two consortiums.

The concession, which includes financing, operating and maintaining the 658-km (411-mile) motorway and three road connections, runs for up to 40 years.

The highway connects a western Greek port, the main entry point from Italy, to the northeastern border with Turkey and the road connections link Greece to the Balkans.

Athens shortlisted seven groups to take part in the second phase of binding bids for Egnatia Odos concession in 2018. But the bid deadline was pushed back numerous times pending issues ranging from commissioning toll stations to licensing tunnels.

HRADF said two of the shortlisted groups, Roadis with Aktor and Vinci with Mytilineos applied for an injunction at Greece’s top administrative court, the Council of State. It did not give details about the injunction.

HRADF said it would not unseal the sole bid until the court ruled. A hearing is due on Dec. 21.

A source close to the tender said the two consortiums had asked HRADF to delay the tender and applied for the injunction, saying they did not have enough time to gather all the required documents to submit their bids.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Edmund Blair)