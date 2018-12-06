Greek commercial property prices rise 3.5 pct in first half

ATHENS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Greek prime office prices rose 3.5 percent in the first half compared to the second half of 2017, the country's central bank said on Thursday, with the increase more pronounced in the capital Athens. Greece's economy is recovering after a multi-year deep recession which shrank it by a quarter, driving a rebound in residential and commercial real estate prices which suffered a heavy hit during the country's debt crisis. The recovery in the residential property market gained momentum in the third quarter, as the improving economy and growing foreign interest helped prices rise further. The economy expanded for a ninth straight quarter in July-to-September, growing 2.2 percent on an annual basis. The Bank of Greece said prices for prime office properties in Athens increased by 4.6 percent in the first half, while office rents countrywide rose by 1.3 percent compared to the second half of 2017. It provided the following details: COMMERCIAL PROPERTY PRICES, RENTS 2016 2017 H2 2017 H1 2018 TOTAL COUNTRY Index 71.2 72.3 73.7 76.3 Change (%) 0.2 1.6 3.7 3.5 ATHENS Index 72.8 74.1 75.4 78.9 Change (%) -0.4 1.8 3.7 4.6 ----------------------------------------- source: Bank of Greece (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)