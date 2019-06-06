Greek prime office prices up 7.0% last year

ATHENS, June 6 (Reuters) - Greek prime office prices rose 7% last year compared to 2017 as the national economic recovery gained pace, the central bank said on Thursday, with the increase more pronounced in the capital Athens. Greece's economy is recovering from a multi-year deep recession which shrank it by a quarter, driving a rebound in residential and commercial real estate prices which suffered a heavy hit during the country's debt crisis. The recovery in the residential property market gained momentum in last year's final quarter, helped by an improving economy and growing foreign interest. Greece's 180 billion euro ($203 billion) economy grew 1.9% in 2018, driven mainly by net exports, with private consumption also providing a boost. It continued to expand in the first three months of 2019 at an annual clip of 1.3%, driven by consumer spending and a pick-up in investments, although a slow-down in Europe made falling exports a drag. The Bank of Greece said prices for prime office properties in Athens increased by 9.0%, while office rents countrywide rose by 1.9% compared to a year earlier. It provided the following details: COMMERCIAL PROPERTY PRICES 2016 2017 2018 TOTAL COUNTRY Index 71.2 72.5* 77.6 Change (%) 0.2 1.7* 7.0 ATHENS Index 72.8 74.0* 80.7 Change (%) -0.4 1.7* 9.0 ---------------------------------------------- * revised source: Bank of Greece ($1 = 0.8877 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)