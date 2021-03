March 3 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 struck Greece on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 2 km (1.24 miles), EMSC said.

German Research Center for Geosciences pegged the earthquake of magnitude at 6.0. (Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)