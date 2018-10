Oct 26 (Reuters) - A strong quake of magnitude 7.0 struck off Greece early on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter of the quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.9, was in the Ionian Sea, some 77 miles (124 km) southwest of Patras in the Peloponnese. (Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington; Editing by Peter Cooney)