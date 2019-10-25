REFILE-S&P Global upgrades Greece by a notch on receding budgetary risks

(Refiles to widen distribution with no changes to text)

Oct 25 (Reuters) - S&P Global upgraded its long-term sovereign credit rating on Greece by a notch to ‘BB-‘ from ‘B+’ on Friday, saying that remaining capital controls were removed without any adverse impact and on receding budgetary risks.

The ratings agency also said its positive outlook on Greece bit.ly/31IGVWR indicates S&P could raise its ratings within the next 12 months if the country continues implementing structural reforms, strengthening the economic growth potential and sustainability of public finances. (Reporting by Nishara Karuvalli Pathikkal; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)