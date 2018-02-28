FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
MobileWorldCongress
LipperAwards
Myanmar
North Korea
Earnings
NorthKorea
The Trump Effect
Breakingviews
Financials
February 28, 2018 / 3:41 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Greek PM to proceed with mini cabinet reshuffle in coming hours - govt sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Greece’s government was poised to announce a cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday, a government official said, in a move expected to keep key ministers of finance and foreign affairs in their posts.

A mini cabinet reshuffle was expected after Dimitri Papadimitriou, who held the national economy and development portfolio, stepped down on Tuesday.

He followed the exit after his wife, a junior labour minister, quit in the midst of controversy over claiming a rent allowance, angering Greeks hit by years of austerity. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Writing by Michele Kambas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.