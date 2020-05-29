Market News
Greek March retail sales drop 3.1 pct y/y

    ATHENS, May 29 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume
dropped 3.1 percent in March compared to the same month a year
ago after a downwardly revised 2.5 percent increase in February,
statistics service ELSTAT said on Friday.
    Retail sales were led lower by books and stationary, fuels,
lubricants and tobacco and food products, the data showed.
    Greece's economy is expected to contract by up to 10% this
year, according to government estimates, as the coronavirus
pandemic has brought economic activity to a near standstill.
    The government started to gradually lift lockdown measures
on May 4.             
*****************************************************
KEY FIGURES                 March  Feb   Jan   Dec  Nov   
Retail sales by volume y/y   -3.1  2.5*  6.2  -1.5  3.7   
Retail sales by revenue y/y  -1.5  3.6*  7.8   0.1  4.7  
--------------------------------------------------------
*revised
source: ELSTAT

 (Reporting by Renee Maltezou)
