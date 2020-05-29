Greek March retail sales drop 3.1 pct y/y

ATHENS, May 29 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume dropped 3.1 percent in March compared to the same month a year ago after a downwardly revised 2.5 percent increase in February, statistics service ELSTAT said on Friday. Retail sales were led lower by books and stationary, fuels, lubricants and tobacco and food products, the data showed. Greece's economy is expected to contract by up to 10% this year, according to government estimates, as the coronavirus pandemic has brought economic activity to a near standstill. The government started to gradually lift lockdown measures on May 4. ***************************************************** KEY FIGURES March Feb Jan Dec Nov Retail sales by volume y/y -3.1 2.5* 6.2 -1.5 3.7 Retail sales by revenue y/y -1.5 3.6* 7.8 0.1 4.7 -------------------------------------------------------- *revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by Renee Maltezou)