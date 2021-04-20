Greece signs deal to provide Saudi Arabia with Patriot air defence system

ATHENS, April 20 (Reuters) - Greece and Saudi Arabia have signed a deal to lend a Patriot air defence system to the Arab country, a Greek diplomat said on Tuesday.

“Τhe agreement was signed by both parties today in Riyadh,” said the offical.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and Defence Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos met earlier on Tuesday with Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhain in Riyadh.

The U.S.-made Patriot system will be used to protect critical energy facilities in the kingdom, the official said. (Reporting Lefteris Papadimas; editing by James Mackenzie)