Company News
October 4, 2019 / 8:39 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Greece gets two bids for tourist resort casino

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Greece has got two bids for a licence to build and operate a casino resort in a long-delayed tourist development in Athens, the country’s gaming commission said on Friday.

Bids were submitted by Hard Rock International and by U.S. casino operator Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment jointly with Greek contractor GEK Terna, the commission said.

The bid deadline for the construction and 30-year operation of the casino resort expired at 0800GMT on Friday. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below