Greece gets two bids for tourist resort casino

ATHENS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Greece has got two bids for a licence to build and operate a casino resort in a long-delayed tourist development in Athens, the country’s gaming commission said on Friday.

Bids were submitted by Hard Rock International and by U.S. casino operator Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment jointly with Greek contractor GEK Terna, the commission said.

The bid deadline for the construction and 30-year operation of the casino resort expired at 0800GMT on Friday. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)