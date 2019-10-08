Greece says 10-year bond final yield at 1.5%

ATHENS, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The final yield for Greece’s 10-year bond reopening was set at 1.5%, its finance minister on Tuesday.

The initial guide price for the bond implied a yield of 1.55% percent. Greece raised 1.5 billion euros from the sale.

“This successful move demonstrates that the country... is strengthening its credibility in international markets and is creating, step by step, the conditions for its return to full normalcy,” Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said.

He did not provide further details.