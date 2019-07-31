Bonds News
July 31, 2019 / 9:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

Greece sells 6-month T-bills, at lower 0.15% yield

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 31 (Reuters) - Greece sold 813 million euros ($906.17 million) of six-month treasury bills to refinance a maturing issue, the country’s debt agency PDMA said on Wednesday.

The debt agency sold the new paper at a yield of 0.15%, down 8 basis point from 0.23% in a previous sale in July. The amount raised included 187.5 million euros in non-competitive bids.

The sale’s bid-to-cover ratio was 2.51 up from 1.61 in the previous auction. Settlement date is August 2. ($1 = 0.8972 euros) (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below