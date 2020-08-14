Greek foreign minister optimistic to avoid conflict in eastern Mediterranean Sea

VIENNA, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Friday he hoped that all parties involved in the dispute in the eastern Mediterranean Sea will act according to international law and that there will be no conflict.

“I hope there will be no conflict if everybody keeps his mind and everybody acts according to international law, international law of the sea,” he told reporters after discussing Greece’s dispute with Turkey over energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean with U.S. State Secretary Mike Pompeo in Vienna.

“Everything can be resolved, but this is a question that you have to put to the Turks.” (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Alex Richardson)