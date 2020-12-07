Greece says Europe should take action on Turkey

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias speaks during a news conference at the Foreign Ministry in Nicosia, Cyprus December 4, 2020. Petros Karadjias/Pool via REUTERS

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Monday the European Union should take action over the ‘delinquent’ behaviour of Turkey, saying Ankara had failed to respond to goodwill gestures from the bloc.

European foreign ministers discussed on Monday whether there were grounds for sanctions against Turkey, embroiled in a dispute with EU members Greece and Cyprus over offshore rights in the Mediterranean.

The matter was due to be discussed by EU leaders at a summit on Dec. 10-11, after earlier warnings made in October that sanctions were an option.