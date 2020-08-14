UPDATE 1-Turkey says France should refrain from escalating Mediterranean tensions

(Adds Switzerland’s position)

ANKARA, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday France should refrain from steps that escalate tensions in the eastern Mediterranean, where Ankara is embroiled in a dispute with Greece over Turkish oil and gas exploration in disputed waters.

The French military conducted training exercises with Greek forces in the region on Thursday, according to defence sources.

Speaking at a televised news conference with his Swiss counterpart in Bern, Cavusoglu said Switzerland had offered to mediate in the eastern Mediterranean row and Turkey had agreed in principle, adding Greece would get a response if it provokes the Turkish Oruc Reis survey vessel in the region.

Switzerland said it was willing to support a dialogue to defuse the current tensions, as long as this was desired by all parties involved.