Greece, Turkey agree to talks over Eastern Med, NATO says

BRUSSELS, Sept 3 (Reuters) - NATO allies Greece and Turkey have agreed to talks to avoid accidental clashes in the Eastern Mediterranean, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

“Following my discussions with Greek and Turkish leaders, the two allies have agreed to enter into technical talks at NATO to establish mechanisms for military deconfliction to reduce the risk of incidents and accidents in the Eastern Mediterranean,” Stoltenberg said in a statement. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Catherine Evans)