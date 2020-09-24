Greece says to resume exploratory talks with Turkey

FILE PHOTO: Turkish seismic research vessel Oruc Reis is seen in Istanbul, Turkey, August 22, 2019. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece and Turkey will resume exploratory talks over contested maritime claims in the eastern Mediterranean, Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas said on Thursday.

After a four-year hiatus, Turkey and Greece have agreed to resume the talks following weeks of tensions that culminated in a collision between warships.

Greece had said this week that the talks, which broke off in 2016 after 60 rounds that made little progress over 14 years, would resume in the near future in Istanbul.