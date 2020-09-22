Greece and Turkey agree to resume exploratory talks soon

ATHENS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Greece and Turkey have agreed to resume exploratory talks over maritime boundaries, the Greek foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Greece said the talks, which were suspended in 2016, would take place in Istanbul in the near future.

Earlier, the Turkish presidency also said that the two countries were ready to start talks over their contested maritime claims in the eastern Mediterranean, after a call between the leaders of Turkey, Germany and the European Union on Tuesday.

Tensions between the two NATO allies flared last month after Turkey sent a seismic survey ship into disputed waters.