Greece says wont tolerate challenge to its rights after Turkish collision

ATHENS, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Thursday said Athens would not tolerate any challenge to its territorial integrity, days after Turkish and Greek coastguard vessels collided close to disputed islets in the Aegean Sea.

“Our message, now, tomorrow and always, is clear...Greece will not allow, accept or tolerate any challenge to its territorial integrity and its sovereign rights.”

“Greece is not a country which plays games,” Tsipras told an audience at the cοuntry’s shipping ministry.