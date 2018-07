ATHENS, July 24 (Reuters) - Greece on Tuesday delcared three days of mourning over wildfires that killed at least 60 people in towns near Athens.

“The country is going through an unspeakable tragedy,” Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said in a televised address. “Today, Greece is mourning and we are declaring three days of national mourning in the memory of those who perished,” he said. (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris, editing by George Georgiopoulos)