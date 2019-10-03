Green Dot’s challenge to reloadable-card patent was right on the money, judge rules

In a win for the Green Dot Corporation, a federal judge in Manhattan on Wednesday invalidated a patent on “Card Based Transfer Accounts” that the prepaid debit-card giant had been accused of infringing.

U.S. District Judge Denise Cote said the concept of transferring money through a bankcard is a “fundamental economic practice” similar to others that the U.S. Supreme Court and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit have found ineligible for patent protection since 2014.

