Green groups urge 4th Circuit to invalidate Mtn Valley Pipeline’s ESA review

The Sierra Club, the Center for Biological Diversity and six other environmental groups opened another front Monday in their battle against Equitrans Midstream’s Mountain Valley Pipeline, asking a federal appeals court to overturn the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service’s determination that the project would not jeopardize endangered and threatened species.

The groups filed the one-page petition for judicial review in the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which last year halted construction of a different project, Dominion Energy’s Atlantic Coast Pipeline, after finding fatal flaws in FWS’ analysis of its effect on the endangered Indiana bat and other species.

