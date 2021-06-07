Electrolyser maker Green Hydrogen set for June IPO with $490 million valuation

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Green Hydrogen Systems, which makes electrolysers to produce hydrogen derived by using renewable power, said on Monday its initial public offering will be priced at 40 crowns per share, valuing the company at about 3 billion Danish crowns ($490.18 million).

Gross proceeds from the listing is expected at around 1 billion crowns after IPO costs, the Danish firm said in a prospectus ahead of its listing on Copenhagen’s stock exchange, adding that it expects first day of trading on June 25.

($1 = 6.1209 Danish crowns)