Akerman partner takes her mass torts practice to Greenberg Traurig in Miami

Greenberg Traurig looked to Florida-based rival Akerman for its latest hire in the state, adding Enjoliqué Aytch Lett as a shareholder in its products liability practice.

Lett was the lead attorney for Akerman’s medical device group, Greenberg Traurig said in announcing her addition on Friday. The announcement noted her past work for Under Armour and said she would be bringing Chinese drywall maker Taishan Gypsum as a client.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2ULvOLP