'Biggest Loser' trainer gets another shot at Greenberg Traurig malpractice suit

A California state appellate court has revived celebrity personal trainer Jillian Michaels’ lawsuit against Greenberg Traurig over its alleged bungling of branding contracts for stars of “The Biggest Loser.”

A three-judge appellate panel faulted Los Angeles County Judge Mark Young for excluding an expert witness’s report that determined Michaels lost millions of dollars after she signed two conflicting contracts the law firm should have warned her about.

