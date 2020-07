Greenberg Traurig is pledging $5 million over the next five years to efforts to combat racism and protect the rights of vulnerable communities, the firm said Tuesday.

A long list of major law firms have voiced solidarity with racial justice causes and committed to some form of action since George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, died at the hands of Minneapolis police in May.

