October 18, 2019 / 10:04 PM / Updated 6 hours ago

Greenberg Traurig agrees to pay $65 million to settle Stanford receiver Ponzi lawsuit

Caroline Spiezio

Greenberg Traurig has agreed to pay $65 million to victims of an estimated $7 billion Ponzi scheme who said the law firm helped the now-convicted swindler Allen Stanford perpetrate his fraud.

The court-appointed receiver, the Official Stanford Investors Committee, and individual investors who purchased fraudulent certificates of deposit issued by Stanford asked in a filing late Thursday for a federal court in Dallas, Texas to approve the settlement.

