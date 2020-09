Greenberg Traurig has boosted its privacy and cybersecurity team with two additions from Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner in Chicago and Denver, the firm said Wednesday.

Jena Valdetero and David Zetoony, who join Greenberg Traurig as shareholders, will serve as co-chairs of the firm’s U.S. data, privacy and cybersecurity practice.

