Greenberg Traurig on Tuesday reported gross revenues of $1.73 billion last year, a 5.48% increase that coincided with a jump in average partner profits despite the COVID-19 crisis.

Richard Rosenbaum, the 2,200-lawyer firm’s executive chairman, said the firm had overcome dire financial projections for the year through a combination of careful management and good fortune.

